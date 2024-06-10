Highway 10, 23 Update: New Bridge Beams To Be Set this Week

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The new 4th Street Southeast bridge going over Highway 10 in St. Cloud will start looking more like a bridge by the end of this week.

Rob Abfalter is the Project Manager for the Highway 10 and Highway 23 project. He says the beams over southbound Highway 10 will be set on Thursday.

They are going to set the beams across the live portion of Highway 10 at night like we did on other bridges, and so you'll see that happening.

Abfalter says with the work being done overnight they won't need to reroute Highway 10 traffic.

Like we did in the past, it'll be from 12:00 a.m. until 5:00 a.m. we'll just stop traffic for a maximum of 10 minutes. We have the State Patrol help us. Then we'll set a beam and then let traffic go.

Later they'll set the beams over the northbound lanes of Highway 10, but Abfalter says first they need to lower the elevation of those lanes.

Also, the dates for some intersection closures have been set. On July 8th the east half of East St. Germain Street will be temporarily closed along with half of the 14th Avenue intersection.

Those are the only two intersections that will need to be temporarily closed this year for this project.

Abfalter says the sound wall is up and basically done except for some staining.

He says despite all the rain we've had the project remains on schedule.

Once a month Abfalter is on the News @ Noon Show on WJON to give an update on the progress of the project. He also hosts a weekly meeting on Thursday mornings at Runnings. The project is scheduled to wrap up in early November.

