World’s Largest Rubber Duck Swimming Into Princeton

PRINCETON (WJON News) -- A very large rubber duck is coming to Princeton.

The "World's Largest Rubber Duck" will be in town this week in conjunction with the Rum River Festival.

Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Kim Young says they are excited for her arrival.

She is known as 'mama duck'. She is more than six stories high, so around 61 feet high. We have a parade that's happening the day before her debut in Princeton and people have asked us if she'll be in the parade. The answer is no because she wouldn't be able to fit down our streets.

Her 10-foot baby duck Timmy often comes along with her.

Young says Mama Duck standing six stories tall will be on display downtown this Friday and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

It'll be right downtown Princeton in the Bremer Bank parking lot. And then there's a mall parking lot adjacent to the bank where we'll have over 50 vendors including food trucks and live music. And, our festival is happening too so there's things going on all weekend.

Young says they have set aside some time for Jeep Owners.

Little rubber ducks are really popular with Jeep owners and they duck each other's Jeeps when they see each other. You'll often see little rubber ducks on dashboards of Jeeps. So we're going to be doing a Duck Duck Jeep event, closing part of the street in front of the duck so Jeeps can drive right to the front and get a photo with it.

The Duck Duck Jeep event is on Sunday.

It is free to see the rubber duck and take photos with her.

Her only other stop in Minnesota was in Duluth.

