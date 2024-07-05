Register Your Neighborhood Now for Annual National Night Out

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Now is the time to register your neighborhood block party for the annual National Night Out.

This year's event is on August 6th from 5:00 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. in various locations.

The St. Cloud Police Department has a packet of information with details and ideas about how to host a National Night Out event in your neighborhood.

They also have a registration form for you to fill out to ensure your event has police and fire personnel and city representatives attend.

The St. Cloud Police Department also wants submissions of chalk drawings.  Officers will vote on whose drawings are most colorful, and creative, and which are their favorites.

