90s Possible in Minnesota this Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Some parts of Minnesota could see the first 90-degree highs of the season later this week.

While most of the nation has been baking in sweltering heat this summer, Minnesota has been cooler than normal with all our cloudy and rainy days.

But, the National Weather Service says Thursday and Friday will begin a gradual warm-up into next weekend when we may see our first 90 of the year.

The average high temperature in St. Cloud for this time of the year is 82 degrees.

There has only been one year on record that St. Cloud didn't have any 90-degree days, that was back in 1915. There have been five years on record when St. Cloud recorded just one 90-degree day. And, we've had six years with only two 90-degree days.

St. Cloud averages just over 11 days in the 90s each year. Last year we had 24 days in the 90s.

St. Cloud's warmest day so far in July was 85 degrees on July 3rd. We had a high of 88 degrees back on June 25th.

