Musical Theater Production in Downtown St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- You can take in some musical theater this month in downtown St. Cloud.

Central Minnesota Theatre is putting on a production of Stephen Sondheim's "Company" the musical at the Red Carpet Event Center.

It's about a gentleman named Robert who is a middle-aged bachelor. He has a whole bunch of friends, all of which who are married. They kind of harass him a bit about not settling down.

Central Minnesota Theatre President Sean Donahue says it is set in the early 1970s.

It takes place in the big city of New York. All the different scenes are different people's apartments, or out for dinner, or the subway station. It takes place in the 70s. The costumes that we've been working on are super groovy.

Donahue says they have nine performances starting on Thursday and running through Sunday, July 21st.

Stephen Sondheim's "Company" (The Musical)

July 11, 12, 13, 18, 20 @ 7PM

July 13, 14, 20, 21 @ 2PM

Red Carpet Nightclub - Event Center

RECOMMENDED AGES 15+

VIP: $35

GENERAL: $30

OBSTRUCTED: $25

