The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office shared a post on Facebook this week warning residents and visitors of the increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area.

Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office has seen an increase as of late with the amount of reported thefts of catalytic converters. More specifically, a majority of these catalytic converter thefts have been reported while the vehicles were parked at public lake accesses around Mille Lacs Lake and Shakopee Lake in Mille Lacs County.

The sheriff's office shared that the times of these thefts are random, happening day and night. The same vehicles that are having the catalytic converters cut off, are also being broken into so do NOT leave valuables in the cab or truck bed, even if it is locked. Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is proactively patrolling these areas, but citizens need to take precautions as well.

Boat landings aren't the only places catalytic converter thefts are taking place in the area, the sheriff's office has also received reports of thefts on vehicles parked in private driveways and yards. They ask if you have a vehicle parked on your property and you haven't used it in a while, please check on it.

The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office is asking citizens to report any suspicious vehicles or people lingering at public lake access around Mille Lacs Lake or Shakopee Lake in Mille Lacs County. The suspicious behavior can be reported by calling 911.

