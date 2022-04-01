Hopkins Man Found Guilty in Fatal Fentanyl Overdose Cases

ST. PAUL -- A Hopkins man has been convicted on 17 federal charges relating to the distribution of fentanyl which, in turn, killed 11 people and seriously hurt four others.

A federal jury convicted 31-year-old Aaron Broussard following a 10-day jury trial.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office, Broussard would get fentanyl from China-based drug suppliers and then sell it on a website disguised as plant food.

Officials say the buyers thought they were buying amphetamines similar to Adderall and were not opioid users who had developed a tolerance to the deadly fentanyl.

Get our free mobile app

Authorities say Broussard continued distributing the drugs across the country even after learning of the adverse reactions.

$1.4 M MINNESOTA LAKE HOME- BUILT IN 1961, SEE WHY IT'S WORTH IT

15 Signs You Might Be a Minnesota Grandma