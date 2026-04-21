This week is National Volunteer Recognition Week. The Greater St. Cloud Area RSVP (AmeriCorps Seniors) program supports approximately 1,000 to 1,200 volunteers aged 55 and older. One of those volunteers is Linda Fuchs.

Prior to Volunteering

Linda worked for Wolters Kluwer for 24 years prior to retiring 5 years ago. Fuchs currently volunteers with RSVP on Tuesdays sending out opportunities for others to get involved with volunteering, she did AARP tax preparation assistance for the elderly and low income people during the tax season, she volunteers at St. Cloud State 2 times a month reading news for the blind and she's training to become a deaf doula.

Why She Volunteers

Fuchs says it's been about a year since she decided to get involved with RSVP and that led to additional volunteer opportunities. She says "I like to stay busy". Fuchs says there are so many great volunteer opportunities to help others in this community.

Helping Others

Linda learned the importance of volunteering and helping others from her parents. She says it is priority of hers to give back. Fuchs says she likes to give back to the world in the ways that she can.

Time Commmitment

Fuchs says she volunteers 5-15 hours a week depending on the week and appreciates the flexibility that each organization has given her. Linda encourages others to reach out and help their community by finding a volunteer opportunity that fits them. She says if you'd like to volunteer contact RSVP at the Whitney Senior Center in St. Cloud.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Linda Fuchs, click below.