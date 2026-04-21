ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A house that burned in a fire last week has a long connection to St. Cloud State University.

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On Wednesday, April 15th, the St. Cloud Fire Department was called to the home at 611 5th Avenue South.

Read More: St. Cloud Fire Marshal Investigates Cause of Early Morning Blaze |

According to the St. Cloud State University Archives Department, the home has connections to campus, most notably as the home for the men's social fraternity Tau Kappa Epsilon. They used the home from at least the mid-1960s to the mid-1980s, and probably a little longer.

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University Archives has images of the home over time - check them out.

From the original story:

After confirming that all of the residents had made it out of the house, firefighters were able to contain the flames and prevent them from spreading throughout the house.

One person was taken by ambulance to St. Cloud Hospital with unknown injuries. Eleven residents of the home are displaced and are being assisted by the Red Cross.