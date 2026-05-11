ST. PAUL (WJON News) -- Three organizations focused on helping veterans and their families are benefiting from the Support Our Troops license plates. The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs has announced the latest round of grants.

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American Heroes Outdoors is receiving $50,000 to provide year-round outdoor adventures to veterans and their families. Some of the adventures include hunting, fishing, hiking, biking, skiing, and dog sledding.

Magnus Veteran Foundation will use their $100,000 grant to air in their mission of veteran support by providing its Five Pillar Wellness Program free to veterans and their families. The five wellness pillars include: medical, physical, psychological, spiritual and social, and promote health and wellness.

Support the Troops, MN will use $100,000 in grant funds to provide rapid response to veterans encountering financial hardships. Their program will prevent evictions, avoid utility shutoffs and help with car repairs. The grant program offers a competitive grant process that allows organizations to apply for funding.

These grants range from $1,000 to $100,000.