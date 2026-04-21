Spring can be a time of year to beware of rashes in Central Minnesota. Dr. David Smith from Zarminali Pediatrics in Sartell joined me on WJON to discuss common rashes. Polymorphic light eruption is an emerging threat. Dr. Smith says it can look like almost anything. He says it can happen to individuals during their first sun exposure of the season or while someone is on spring break to a sunny destination. He says a symptom of this rash can also include an itch. Treatment for PLE can include over the counter allergy medications.

Photodermatitis

Another common rash is photodermatitis which is also known as margarita burn. He says people can spill margaritas on themselves and it can cause what looks like a burn on the skin. Photodermatitis should be treated like a burn.

Poison Ivy

Poison Ivy is a contact dermatitis that we can acquire from a plant. Dr. Smith says it's an oil that can irritate the skin forming a rash. Treatments for contact dermatitis can include Zyrtec, Claritin and a topical steroid.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

Ticks

This is also the time of year where tick bites become common. Dr. Smith says deer tick bites are the bigger concern as apposed to wood ticks. Deer tick bites can lead to Lyme Disease. Dr. Smith says if deer ticks attach to the body for more than 36 hours, that's when they become a concern. He suggests seeing a doctor as there are antibiotics that can be used to treat this. Another tick is the Lone Star tick, which causes people to get meat allergies. Dr. Smith says this can lead to anaphylaxis that can include throat swelling or difficulty breathing. Treatments include Zyrtec, Claritin or Epinephrine.

If you'd like to listen to my 4-part conversation with Dr. David Smith, click below.