ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- CentraCare is growing its breast cancer early detection and prevention services.

A new program will look to help patients understand their breast cancer risk and provide personalized plans aimed at prevention and earlier detection.

The High-Risk Breast Clinic will tailor examinations to assess genetic risk, discuss risk-reduction strategies, and offer personal surveillance plans.

CentraCare says the clinic will be proactive in offering compassionate guidance while helping patients gain clarity and control over their health to support health outcomes.

The High-Risk Breast Clinic will bring together specialists from oncology, genetics, surgery, and radiology. A nurse navigator will guide patients to coordinate their care and connect individuals with resources.

The clinic will use guidelines from the American Cancer Society, National Comprehensive Cancer Network, and American College of Radiology.

Patients with certain risk factors like family history, dense breast tissue, previous abnormal biopsies, and genetic variations may be referred to the clinic.

The High-Risk Breast Clinic at the CentraCare Coborn Cancer Center is scheduled to open in April.

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