Early Detection, Treatment Increasing Breast Cancer Survival Rate

ST. CLOUD -- According to the American Cancer Society, roughly one in eight woman are diagnosed with breast cancer. October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Tara Hinnenkamp is a Breast Cancer Coordinator at the Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud. She says just because you don't have a family history of breast cancer, doesn't mean you're not at risk.

Research has found only 5-10 percent of woman carry a genetic alteration putting them at a higher risk. You don't need to have a mom or grandma with breast cancer to be at risk. Simply being a woman and being over the age of 55 are the two biggest risk factors.

Hinnenkamp says they see about 300 new patients a year at the Coborn Cancer Center. She adds it's important watch for any warning signs such as lumps and if you have concerns to talk with your doctor sooner rather than later.

Angie Haan is a Breast Cancer Coordinator at the Coborn Cancer Center in St. Cloud. She says one common misconception she hears is that breast cancer only affects woman.

Men can get breast cancer as well. It makes up about 1 percent of all breast cancers in the United States.

Haan says it's recommended that woman to get a mammogram once a year starting at the age of 40, unless you have a family history of cancer.

Hinnenkamp says with advancements in treatments the five year survival rate for a new breast cancer diagnosis is about 95 percent. Since 1989 the death rates have dropped about 40 percent and there is more than 3.5-million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

