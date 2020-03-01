CentraCare To Offer Free Screenings During Colon Cancer Month

ST. CLOUD -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness month and CentraCare Health is offering free screenings for people at risk.

Colon and rectal cancer are the leading cause of cancer deaths for men and women, despite being one of the most preventable.

Throughout the month people 50 or older can receive a free take home colon screening kit at the St. Cloud Hospital pharmacy, Coborn Cancer Center and Coborn Healing Center. The screening kits do not replace a colonoscopy, which is the best method of detection.

In addition, the Coborn Cancer Center is offering a free screening and prevention night at the Coborn Healing Center Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Regular screening should start at age 50 or sooner with family history of cancer.

For more details you can call 320-299-5199, ext 70857 or print and complete the consent form to drop off at one of the locations for a free kit.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app