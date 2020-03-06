CentraCare Dispelling Rumors of Coronavirus Case in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare is trying to halt a coronavirus rumor circulating across central Minnesota.

CentraCare officials say a text message is spreading false information stating St. Cloud Hospital has a confirmed case of the coronavirus.

St. Cloud Hospital has a confirmed case of coronavirus. Patient is being monitored closely and the hospital is in contact with the CDC and county officials. Check updates: (Link). Please contact county health officials if you exhibit flu-like symptoms.

The health officials say these rumors are false and anyone receiving this text message should not click on the link nor forward the information on to others.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, no cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Minnesota.

CentraCare says they are committed to keeping the community informed with accurate information and are working closely with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention for the latest information surrounding coronavirus.

Important considerations at this time include prevention measures like washing your hands with soap and water, cover your cough and stay home when you're sick.

