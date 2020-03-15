VA Adding Screening Process for Visitors and Patients

ST. CLOUD -- The St. Cloud VA is making changes at their facility due to COVID-19.

Starting Sunday all vehicle traffic must enter via Veterans Drive and visitors will be asked screening questions by staff members at a roadside checkpoint.

The VA will also be reducing the number of available entrances, keeping only the Main Entrance, Rehabilitation Center, Outpatient Mental Health Clinic, and Entrance Pavillion open.

Any veterans without a scheduled appointment experiencing symptoms that include fever, cough, or shortness of breath are asked to call ahead before visiting the medical center.

The VA says all patients arriving for appointments will be screened for flu-like symptoms before they enter the building.

