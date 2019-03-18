Screening Kits Available for Colon Cancer Awareness Month

ST. CLOUD -- March is Colon Cancer Awareness Month and St. Cloud is offering several opportunities for self-screening.

All month long the CentraCare Pharmacy at St. Cloud Hospital, and Coborn Cancer Center, and Coborn Healing Center are offering free colon cancer screening test kits.

In addition, the Coborn Healing Center is hosting a free screening and prevention night from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday. You can learn about cancer prevention, talk to a registered dietician, tour the giant colon, and pick up a free home screening kit.

Colon and rectal cancer are a leading cause of death for men and women despite being one of the most preventable forms of cancer. Regular screening is recommended starting at age 50, and possibly even earlier depending on family history and other risk factors.