CentraCare Bringing Back Curbside COVID-19 Testing

ST. CLOUD -- Local health officials will once again offer curbside COVID-19 testing.

CentraCare says due to an increase in available testing, their facilities will offer testing by appointment only.

All patients must be screened to determine if they are a candidate for COVID-19 testing. High risk groups will remain a high priority for testing and testing will not be available for those without symptoms of respiratory illness.

Curbside testing sites include CentraCare locations in Becker, Long Prairie, Melrose, Monticello, Paynesville, River Campus Clinic in St. Cloud and Sauk Centre as well as Carris Health locations in Redwood Falls and Willmar. Hours will vary at each location.

Appointments can be scheduled through CentraCare Connect by calling 320-200-3200 or through a CentraCare eClinic visit.