State Announces New, No-Fee COVID Testing Options for Schools

ST. CLOUD -- Schools will now have a variety of COVID-19 testing options available to them to help keep kids safe, healthy and in the classroom.

The Minnesota Department of Health and Minnesota Department of Education announced Tuesday schools will have access to individual PCR tests, pooled PCR tests and rapid tests.

Get our free mobile app

Districts, charter schools, tribal schools and nonpublic schools will be able to assess which test works best for their district.

MDE will also provide grants to support testing efforts in school.

The CDC and MDH recommends that all unvaccinated school-age kids and staff get tested for COVID-19 weekly throughout the school year. Unvaccinated kids involved in extracurricular activities or sports should be tested more frequently.