Free COVID-19 Tests Are Available

ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Just ahead of the holidays, Minnesotans can stockpile more COVID-19 tests.

Get our free mobile app

Governor Tim Walz announced that residents can now order four more at-home COVID-19 tests online or by phone.

Each of us can do our part to protect the health of our loved ones this Thanksgiving – taking a COVID test is one of the best ways to do that. Thanks to this program, all Minnesota households have the option to test before gathering with friends and family for the holiday.

Daily COVID rates have remained reasonably constant since May, but individuals concerned about infecting family and friends through the holidays can have more tests on hand.

Graph: Minnesota Department of Health Graph: Minnesota Department of Health loading...

To claim your free tests online, click here.

To claim your tests by phone, call 1-833-431-2053 Monday - Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.