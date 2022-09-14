More COVID Tests Are Available In Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has announced the third round of free, at-home COVID-19 tests is available to residents.

Minnesotans who have previously received the limit of eight at-home tests can now apply for an additional four tests per household. Anyone who has not applied for the at-home tests can now receive up to 12 tests per household while supplies last.

Governor Walz says the program is another step in keeping the state healthy.

With the suspension of the federal mail order tests, Minnesota will continue to ensure access to free at-home rapid test kits for Minnesotans. The free tests are just one part of the state’s comprehensive testing and vaccination program to provide readily available COVID-19 protection services across the state.

The federal mail-in test program was suspended earlier this month.

To claim the test kits, click here.

Test kits can also be ordered by phone through the Minnesota Department of Health COVID-19 Public Hotline at 1-833-431-2053.