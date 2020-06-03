St. Cloud Walmart to be Drive-Thru COVID Test Site

ST. CLOUD -- Walmart is teaming up with Quest Diagnostics to offer a drive-thru COVID-19 test site.

The St. Cloud Walmart store at 3601 2nd Street South in St. Cloud will be open to drive-thru testing on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 7:00-9:00 a.m.

The tests are intended for first responders, health care workers, those with symptoms of the virus and those in high-risk groups who don't have symptoms.

You will need to set up an appointment through an online registration portal at MyQuestCOVIDTest.com.

On the day of your test, you will be required to wear a mask and stay inside your vehicle. A trained medical volunteer will be on hand to instruct you on how to perform a self-administered nasal swab test.

For further questions, you can call 866-448-7719.