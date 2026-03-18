Minnesota is known for many foods. Some are unique while others primarily grown here. To highlight some of the top Minnesota foods, Jake Juliot from Explore Minnesota joined me on WJON.

Corn

Minnesota is a top 4 producer of corn in the United States. Field corn produces everything from ethanol, diapers and plastics. Juliot says the State also produces the well loved sweet corn. Corn is featured at the Minnesota State Fair, restaurants that specialize in Mexican corn, and Corn Capital Days in Olivia.

Flour

Minneapolis was once the flour milling capital of the world. Its production peaked during World War I when 25 Minnesota stone flour mills helped feed the troops. Companies like Pillsbury and General Mills called Minnesota home.

Hmong Sausage

Minnesota is home to the largest Hmong population in the U.S. Hmong sausage is filled with ground pork, lemongrass, Thai chilis and herbs. Juliot says Hmong sausage can be found at St. Paul's Hmong Village and Hmongtown Marketplace.

Cute young girls harvesting apples in apple tree orchard in summer day. Children picking fruits in a garden. Fresh healthy food for small kids. Getty Images loading...

Apples

Honeycrisp Apples were initially bred by the University of Minnesota in 1974. They didn't hit store shelves until 1996. They have been one of the most popular apples ever since.

Hot Dish

No Minnesota food is more Minnesotan than Hot Dish. The development of the Ore-Ida tater tots led to the invention of tater tot hot dish. Restaurant locations to find hot dish in Minnesota include Crooked Pint, Brick and Bourbon and Stray Dog. It can also be found in church basements everywhere.

Juicy Lucy

The Juicy Lucy is a cheeseburger with the cheese stuffed in the middle. Matt's Bar and the 5'8 Club both claim to have the original recipe. The Nook in St. Paul and Blue Door Pub also serve the burger.

Other Top Foods

Other top foods highlighted by Juliot include porketta and pasties, sambusas, Swedish meatballs, turkey, walleye and wild rice.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Jake Juliot, click below.