Great River Children’s Museum Now Offering Yearly Memberships

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- As we get close to the grand opening, the Great River Children's Museum is selling yearly memberships.

Executive Director Cassie Miles they've made the packages flexible and accommodating.

So 12 months of play, you can come every day after school, you can come every weekend, whatever fits your schedule. And they are structured so you can build your package to suit you, it's not by people in your physical household, you can add grandma, you can add an aunt, or you can even add your son's best friend.

A two-person membership is $150 with price increases as you add more people to your membership.

In addition to unlimited access to the museum, perks for members include access to special programs and private events.

Right now our presale memberships are 12 months, they'll start on the grand opening day, so if you buy early you don't have to worry about that membership expiring 12 months from today, it's 12 months from the grand opening.

Miles says members will be able to go online to reserve their time before they go to the museum.

Through our time ticketing system, which will be available to launch on our website soon, you'll go online, it'll be free you've already paid for your membership, and then you block out the time frame that you plan to come, that's all you do. That allows us to control traffic flow so it's not overcrowded.

The Great River Children's Museum will have both indoor and outdoor spaces.

Miles says some announcements still to come include some discount programs they'll be offering, and their grand opening date and special events for the opening.

If you're interested in working there, they still have some job openings.

