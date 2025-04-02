Man Visiting, Documenting All 856 of Minnesota’s Communities

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Visit and document all 856 towns in Minnesota this year, that's the goal of a 24-year-old man from Nebraska.

Seth Varner is a travel author who has launched his Wandermore in Minnesota project.

He says his goal is to showcase as much as he can about each community from its history and architecture to businesses and museums.

Varner has broken down our state into 12 stages spending eight to 10 days on each stage.

It'll be like eight or nine counties at a time and I throw those up on Facebook in what I call an itinerary post, so folks can suggest things to see and do. First and foremost I take all my pictures of town and then if I have time I'll eat at restaurants and visit museums and stuff.

For each town he visits he posts a recap on Facebook including dozens of photos and a brief history about the community. He says he uses 10 to 15 sources as he researches the communities.

Varner says Wandermore in Minnesota has struck a chord with Minnesotans with over 12,000 followers already on Facebook.

You get to those towns like Maynard, or St. Leo, or Hadley, or Revere, where you've got very few people who have ever heard of it let along been there, so to put every town in the spotlight albeit briefly in a post, I think is just really special to people. I know that's what makes it so popular.

He's completed two stages so far mostly in the southern part of the state, having visited 118 of Minnesota's 856 communities. His third stage will start working up into west central Minnesota.

Once he's done traveling the land of 10,000 lakes he will compile a travel guide called "Wandermore in Minnesota" which he hopes to have available to buy by this Thanksgiving. He describes it as a travel guide, history book, and living photo album under one cover.

Below is the Facebook post Varner put together on his recent visit to my hometown of Maynard.

Seth Varner has already accomplished a similar feat in Nebraska, Kansas, Iowa, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

