Summer Biking Incentive Program Kicks Off

ST. CLOUD -- Local businesses are teaming up this summer to promote bicycling in the tri-county area.

The Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Bike St. Cloud, the Lake Wobegon Trail Association and several businesses in St. Cloud, St. Joseph, Avon, Melrose are coming together for the first ever Bicycle Benefits Business program.

The goal of the program is to encourage you to ride your bike to businesses rather than driving during the summer months. You can buy a helmet sticker at any of the locations for $5 that will be good for different discounts at each place.

Businesses interested in joining can buy a start-up kit with 10 helmet stickers and a listing on the website for $26.75. The first twenty to sign up will get a free start-up kit.

For more information on how to sign up contact Allison Dudek at 320-656-6083 or allison.dudek@co.stearns.mn.us.

Participating Businesses:

Nori Cafe - St. Cloud

Good Earth Food Co-Op - St. Cloud

House of Pizza - St. Cloud

Local Blend - St. Joseph

Minnesota Street Market - St. Joseph

Bad Habit Brewing Company - St. Joseph

Gathering Grounds - Avon

Fisher's Club - Avon

John Dough's Pizza - Melrose