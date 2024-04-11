Central Minnesota is heading into the 70s this weekend and we're going to suddenly see a bunch of bicycles on the road and on area trails as people get out and about. So first -- be on the lookout for cyclists.

We are blessed in Minnesota to have a big network of bicycle trails and routes all across the state. None is perhaps more famous than the Lake Wobegon Trail stretching from Waite Park westward along I-94 to Osakis. There it connects into the Central Lakes Trail and travels to Fergus Falls. The Albany-Holdingford spur of the Lake Wobegon Trail connects to the Soo Line Trail to the north.

The Lake Wobegon Trail is old railbed through northern Stearns County and southwestern Todd County. It's flat and scenic and well maintained.

Part of the reason it's in good shape is the partnership the Lake Wobegon Trail Association has with Stearns County's Parks Department. The Trail Association raises donations and proceeds from three annual cycling events to help fund that upkeep.

Registration is now open for those events -- all of them bike rides for the whole family.

CARAMEL ROLL RIDE

The 25th Annual Caramel Roll Ride kicks-off summer on June 8th starting in Albany. You can ride east, west or north on the Holdingfor spur -- gobbling up caramel rolls at rest stops all along the way. Things get underway at 8 Saturday morning. Adults (16+) pay $30. Riders under 16 ride free.

LADY SLIPPER NATURE RIDE

This ride on Saturday, June 15th celebrates the blooming of Minnesota's state flower -- the pink and white Showy Lady's Slipper. The ride out of Avon is short -- about 6-miles roundtrip and you'll see these orchids growing along the trail. This one's a free ride.

CARAMEL APPLE RIDE

More caramel! Celebrate the beginning of fall with a ride that starts in Sauk Centre. Choose to ride east or west and enjoy caramel apple and other treats along the way. This is a rain or shine event, Saturday, September 7th starting at 8 am. Adults (16+) pay $30. Riders under 16 ride free.

When you register for any of these events, you can make additional donations to the Trail Association OR buy an event T-shirt ($25).

All the proceeds help fund the mission of the Association, to:

promote the trail, communities and businesses along it

advocate for continued support for the trail locally, and on the state and national levels

work with Stearns County Parks to keep the trail in great shape

organize and sponsor the three cycling events each year.

