ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a single-car crash near St. Joseph early Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 94.

Authorities say a car being driven by 30-year-old Benjamin Herbst of Fargo, ND, was going west on I-94 when he went off the road and rolled the car, with it coming to rest on its wheels. Herbst was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

