BECKER TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- A Becker man was hurt when his car collided with an SUV on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 10 and Sherburne County Road 11 in Becker Township at around 1:15 p.m.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 27-year-old Jordan Reichert was eastbound on Highway 10 while 79-year-old Carol Tschida of Foley was southbound on County Road 11. The vehicles collided in the intersection.

Reichert was transported to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Reichert's passenger, 24-year-old Tyler Reichert and Tschida were not hurt.

