St. Cloud Area Catholic Community Schools are getting set for their open houses. The 3-day event will take place Wednesday, January 21 thru Friday January 23. To talk about what to expect I was joined by Principal Kelly Vangsness from Elizabeth Ann Seton Elementary, Principal Heidi Schloe from St. Francis Xavier and James Lalley, Assistant Principal at Cathedral.

Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky Photo by WJON.com's Alex Svejkovsky loading...

Preschool

A preschool day at a Catholic Community School will include exploration, story time, a bible story, a lesson on being a good friend, and playground time. Kelly Vangsness says a half day or full day of preschool is an option for families. She says they are flexibility with their schedule. To be eligible to join their preschool youngsters need to be 3 years of age or older and they must be potty trained.

Elementary

Elementary Schools within the Catholic Community School system offer smaller class sizes as Heidi Schloe says this allows for more of a one on one relationship with students and families. She says youngers students have a lot of time to play while building foundations in math and literacy.

Middle School

Middle School Students at Cathedral start in 6th grade and can transition easily into being a high school student with guidance from the staff. James Lalley says 6th graders can experience a big difference going from an elementary to Cathedral. He says these students are guided as their school is a middle school with 6th graders in a house program with 7th and 8th graders. Middle schoolers have opportunities with both activities and athletics.

photo - Jay Caldwell photo - Jay Caldwell loading...

Open House

The open house will take place each day, all day across 6 schools Wednesday, January 21 - Friday, January 23. CCS invites parents to inquire, stop by, grab information, schedule a tour and see their schools in action. Cathedral has an extended open house Thursday, January 22 from 5-7pm offering families a chance to meet with teachers, meet some high schoolers and tour the school.

Details

Schools in the system offering open houses include All Saints Academy, Saint Katherine Drexel, Saint Joseph Catholic School, Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton, Saint Francis Xavier and Cathedral Middle and High School. Learn more.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Heidi, Kelly and James, click below.