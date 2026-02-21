UNDATED (WJON News) -- An area high school has brought home a state championship after moving up a class. The Monticello Magic captured its first state gymnastics title on Friday, a year after moving from Class A to Class AA. The Magic beat out 2nd-place Owatonna by just over 4 points to take the title, 148.725 to 144.50. Hopkins took the bronze for Class AA.

In Class A, Becker narrowly missed out on medaling by taking fourth place. The Bulldogs were edged out by just over a point by Breck for 3rd place. Detroit Lakes repeated as Class A Champions, and Mankato East took 2nd place. It was the seventh gymnastics title for Detroit Lakes, with the team winning five in a row from 2015 to 2019.

The Individual Gymnastics championships are taking place on Saturday at Roy Wilken's Auditorium in St. Paul. The St. Cloud area has a number of athletes taking part.

