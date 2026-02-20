MINNEAPOLIS (WJON News) -- A downtown St. Cloud revitalization project has been nominated for a statewide award.

The Great River Children's Museum building on 7th Avenue is one of 12 projects in the running for the 15th annual ReScape Awards.

Minnesota Brownfields, an organization dedicated to boosting economic growth, revitalizing communities, and enabling sustainable land use through environmental cleanup, has announced the finalists for the 2026 ReScape Brownfield Redevelopment Awards:

- 60 Main Street, Winona

· The Rosalyn, Bloomington

· Granite Works II Apartments, Delano

· The Williams, St. Paul

· Opportunity Crossing, Minneapolis

· The Heights, St. Paul

· Kyle Garden Square Apartments, Minneapolis

· Great River Children’s Museum, St. Cloud

· Soo Line Community Garden, Minneapolis

· Hwy 35, LLC (former Ainsworth Mill), Grand Rapids

· Voyageurs National Park Crane Lake Visitor Center, Crane Lake

· Debre Selam Medhanealem Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church, Minneapolis

These projects were nominated into one of four categories: Community Impact, Economic Impact, Environmental Impact, or Innovation.

The 2026 ReScape Award winners will be announced at the 2026 ReScape Gala event on Thursday, April 23.

The Great River Children's Museum opened in June of 2025.