Serious Crash On Highway 169 Leaves One Man Critically Injured
ONAMIA (WJON News) -- One person was seriously hurt in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 169 in Mille Lacs County.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Friday at the intersection with 300th Street in Onamia Township.
A pickup driven by 90-year-old James Theis of Pierz was going east on 300th Street crossing Highway 169 when it struck a car driven by 44-year-old Brandon Bassett of Onamia, which was going south on the highway.
Bassett was flown to North Memorial in Robbinsdale with life-threatening injuries. Theis was not hurt.
