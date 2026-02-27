UNDATED (WJON News) -- Several counties have been put in a Winter Weather Advisory for Saturday, including Kandiyohi and Meeker counties.

The Weather Advisory will be in effect from 3:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Some counties to the east will have the advisory extended to 6:00 p.m.

Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of two to four inches with locally higher amounts. Snowfall rates near one inch per hour are expected at times.

The St. Cloud area and the Interstate 94 corridor will be around the one to two inch range, with lesser amounts to our north and higher amounts to our south.

So far this month, St. Cloud has officially had just 2.9 inches of snow, which is 5.7 inches below normal. For the season so far, we've recorded 30.7 inches of snow, which is 3.9 inches below normal.