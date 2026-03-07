UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are a visitor to Minnesota's State Parks, then the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to hear from you. The DNR is looking for public feedback on two different management plan amendments for Itasca State Park.

The first amendment is looking to enhance winter activities by reconfiguring and adding new cross-country ski trails, adding new overnight camping options, converting two buildings into overnight lodging, and replacing Nicollet Court with a picnic pavilion.

The second amendment is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the public water access at Bear Paw Campground and Douglas Lodge to help protect water quality in Lake Itasca by reducing runoff and restoring shoreline habitat.

You have until April 10th to comment on the amendments via email. There will also be an open house on Tuesday, March 24th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center in Park Rapids.

