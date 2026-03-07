New Lodging And Trails Could Transform Your Itasca Park Experience

New Lodging And Trails Could Transform Your Itasca Park Experience

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources

UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are a visitor to Minnesota's State Parks, then the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to hear from you. The DNR is looking for public feedback on two different management plan amendments for Itasca State Park.

The first amendment is looking to enhance winter activities by reconfiguring and adding new cross-country ski trails, adding new overnight camping options, converting two buildings into overnight lodging, and replacing Nicollet Court with a picnic pavilion.

The second amendment is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the public water access at Bear Paw Campground and Douglas Lodge to help protect water quality in Lake Itasca by reducing runoff and restoring shoreline habitat.

You have until April 10th to comment on the amendments via email. There will also be an open house on Tuesday, March 24th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center in Park Rapids.

AM 1240 WJON logo
Get our free mobile app

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US

From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.

Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil

LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in

Stacker examined data from personal finance website WalletHub to determine the best lake towns to live in across the U.S.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now

Stacker consulted photo archives and the Council on Tall Buildings and Urban Habitat to see how 15 U.S. city skylines evolved in the past century.

Gallery Credit: Stacker

Filed Under: itasca state park
Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, St. Cloud News

More From AM 1240 WJON