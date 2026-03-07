New Lodging And Trails Could Transform Your Itasca Park Experience
UNDATED (WJON News) -- If you are a visitor to Minnesota's State Parks, then the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) wants to hear from you. The DNR is looking for public feedback on two different management plan amendments for Itasca State Park.
The first amendment is looking to enhance winter activities by reconfiguring and adding new cross-country ski trails, adding new overnight camping options, converting two buildings into overnight lodging, and replacing Nicollet Court with a picnic pavilion.
The second amendment is looking at the proposed redevelopment of the public water access at Bear Paw Campground and Douglas Lodge to help protect water quality in Lake Itasca by reducing runoff and restoring shoreline habitat.
You have until April 10th to comment on the amendments via email. There will also be an open house on Tuesday, March 24th, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center in Park Rapids.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT
LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US
Gallery Credit: Abby Monteil
LOOK: These are the best lake towns to live in
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Major US city skylines in photos, then and now
Gallery Credit: Stacker