Sip And Sample Your Way Through St. Cloud’s Best Spots
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A community favorite event will make its return to St. Cloud this month. The Downtown Alliance, in partnership with Bernick's, is bringing back the Bloody Mary Crawl on Sunday, March 29th. The annual event lets you hop around from 14 businesses to sample 6-ounce Bloody Mary's for $6 each. Each location will also offer up a $5 "loaded skewer" as an add-on. There is a limited supply of skewers.
The Downtown Alliance's Rachel Thompson says their goal is to create moments that bring people into the heart of St. Cloud to see everything it has to offer, and the crawl is about the energy of St. Cloud and the opportunity to support the incredible businesses.
What businesses are all participating?
The 14 businesses taking part are:
7 West Taphouse
Arroy Thai & Filipino
Jules' Bistro
The White Horse
MC's Dugout
Iron Street Distillery
Red Carpet Nightclub
The Pickled Loon
Howie's Sport's Bar
Olde Brick House
Beaver Island Brewing
Bella Vita Salt Caves
Mantra Salon + Spa
Metz 7 Co.
People can also pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses. Collect signatures at each stop to track your progress and then turn the passport in to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local stores. No purchase is necessary to receive a signature on the passport. The Blood Mary Crawl runs from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m on the 29th.
