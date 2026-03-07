ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A community favorite event will make its return to St. Cloud this month. The Downtown Alliance, in partnership with Bernick's, is bringing back the Bloody Mary Crawl on Sunday, March 29th. The annual event lets you hop around from 14 businesses to sample 6-ounce Bloody Mary's for $6 each. Each location will also offer up a $5 "loaded skewer" as an add-on. There is a limited supply of skewers.

The Downtown Alliance's Rachel Thompson says their goal is to create moments that bring people into the heart of St. Cloud to see everything it has to offer, and the crawl is about the energy of St. Cloud and the opportunity to support the incredible businesses.

Rob Kim, Getty Images Rob Kim, Getty Images loading...

What businesses are all participating?

The 14 businesses taking part are:

7 West Taphouse

Arroy Thai & Filipino

Jules' Bistro

The White Horse

MC's Dugout

Iron Street Distillery

Red Carpet Nightclub

The Pickled Loon

Howie's Sport's Bar

Olde Brick House

Beaver Island Brewing

Bella Vita Salt Caves

Mantra Salon + Spa

Metz 7 Co.

People can also pick up a passport at any of the participating businesses. Collect signatures at each stop to track your progress and then turn the passport in to be entered into a drawing for prizes from local stores. No purchase is necessary to receive a signature on the passport. The Blood Mary Crawl runs from 11 a.m. to 3:00 p.m on the 29th.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT

Top 20 Minnesota Breweries From All Over the State Top breweries in the Minnesota ranked according to Brewery Stars with representation from all over the state Gallery Credit: Megan Zee

Most common fast food chains in Minnesota Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech. Gallery Credit: Stacker