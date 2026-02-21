Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, February 20th
Winter sports are starting to gear up for the playoffs. High School tournaments will soon be upon us, with girls' hockey and gymnastics already taking place this weekend. Boys and girls' basketball are coming up in March but the teams are still fighting for district playoff seedings with games going on Friday night. Check out all the action from teams in the area below.
GIRLS' BASKETBALL:
Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Crush 29
Brainerd 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27
Sartell 52, Detroit Lakes 43
Pequot Lakes 72, Royalton 47
Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 28
Milaca 70, Holdingford 50
Becker 79, Princeton 42
Little Falls 77, Foley 53
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Little Falls 52, Detroit Lakes 43
Sauk Centre 69, BOLD 41
Dassel-Cokato 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 63
Maple Lake 75, Swanville 70
Becker 74, Princeton 66
Glencoe-Silver Lake 86, Annandale 85
Monticello 95, Big Lake 81
SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:
BOYS' BASKETBALL:
Pequot Lakes vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice
Sartell vs. Rogers
St. Cloud Apollo vs. Willmar
Mora vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
BOYS' HOCKEY:
Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Cathedral
Little Falls vs. Sartell
