Prep Sports Scores & Schedule – Friday, February 20th

Winter sports are starting to gear up for the playoffs. High School tournaments will soon be upon us, with girls' hockey and gymnastics already taking place this weekend. Boys and girls' basketball are coming up in March but the teams are still fighting for district playoff seedings with games going on Friday night. Check out all the action from teams in the area below.

GIRLS' BASKETBALL:

Fergus Falls 67, St. Cloud Crush 29

Brainerd 70, Sauk Rapids-Rice 27

Sartell 52, Detroit Lakes 43

Pequot Lakes 72, Royalton 47

Sauk Centre 43, Melrose 28

Milaca 70, Holdingford 50

Becker 79, Princeton 42

Little Falls 77, Foley 53

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Little Falls 52, Detroit Lakes 43

Sauk Centre 69, BOLD 41

Dassel-Cokato 69, Eden Valley-Watkins 63

Maple Lake 75, Swanville 70

Becker 74, Princeton 66

Glencoe-Silver Lake 86, Annandale 85

Monticello 95, Big Lake 81

SATURDAY'S SCHEDULE:

BOYS' BASKETBALL:

Pequot Lakes vs. Sauk Rapids-Rice

Sartell vs. Rogers

St. Cloud Apollo vs. Willmar

Mora vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

BOYS' HOCKEY:

Sauk Rapids-Rice vs. St. Cloud Cathedral

Little Falls vs. Sartell

