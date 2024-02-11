High School Sports Results Saturday, February 10
GIRLS BASKETBALL:
Becker 38, Benilde-St. Margaret 79
Albany 68, Detroit Lakes 28
Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Moorhead 68: Olivia Mohs had 13 points and Lauren Schloe had 12 points to lead the Storm.
BOYS BASKETBALL:
Lac qui Parle Valley 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 77
Little Falls 53, Willmar 69
GIRLS HOCKEY:
Brainerd-Little Falls 2, Roseau 3: Peyton LeMieur and Brynn Thoma scored for the Flying Warriors.
BOYS HOCKEY:
Bagley-Fosston 2, Becker-Big Lake 8: Tate Spilde had 3 goals, and Brayden Graning and Samuel Rusin each had 2 goals for Becker-Big Lake.
St. Cloud 1, Anoka 2 (OT): Shane Fish scored St. Cloud's lone goal.
Cambridge-Isanti 0, Little Falls 1: Joey Welinski scored for the Flyers.
Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Princeton 5 (OT): Teagan Dodge and Eijah Fitch had 2 goals each to lead the Storm.
READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:
- Rocori Dance Team Has Strong Family Ties
- Display Lights Up Holidays In Cold Spring
- Making Connections Name Of The Game For St. John's Prep
- A Novel Idea Develops Into Passion For Retired Teacher
- New Sartell Community Ed Director Brings Diverse Skill Set To Job
- 2024 Opening Still The Goal For New Children's Museum
- Sartell Dance Showcase Packs Them In
Come Visit Lake Henry, Minnesota in Pictures
LOOK: Highest-Rated Museums in Minnesota, According to TripAdvisor
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Gallery Credit: Stacker