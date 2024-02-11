High School Sports Results Saturday, February 10

photo courtesy of Lisa Kalthoff Anderson

GIRLS BASKETBALL:

Becker 38, Benilde-St. Margaret 79

Albany 68, Detroit Lakes 28

Sauk Rapids-Rice 53, Moorhead 68Olivia Mohs had 13 points and Lauren Schloe had 12 points to lead the Storm.

BOYS BASKETBALL:

Lac qui Parle Valley 64, St. Cloud Cathedral 77

Little Falls 53, Willmar 69

GIRLS HOCKEY:

Brainerd-Little Falls 2, Roseau 3Peyton LeMieur and Brynn Thoma scored for the Flying Warriors.

BOYS HOCKEY:

Bagley-Fosston 2, Becker-Big Lake 8Tate Spilde had 3 goals, and Brayden Graning and Samuel Rusin each had 2 goals for Becker-Big Lake.

St. Cloud 1, Anoka 2 (OT): Shane Fish scored St. Cloud's lone goal.

Cambridge-Isanti 0, Little Falls 1: Joey Welinski scored for the Flyers.

Sauk Rapids-Rice 6, Princeton 5 (OT): Teagan Dodge and Eijah Fitch had 2 goals each to lead the Storm.

