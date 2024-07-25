The Minnesota State High School League approved boys volleyball as a high school sport last year. The first season of boys high school volleyball as a full fledged sport in Minnesota will be during the 2024-2025 school year. The season will be offered in the spring of 2025. Cathedral Activities Director Emmett Keenan is a former MSHSL board member and active participant within the league. He says the largest interest in the state in the sport is in the Twin Cities metro where enrollments are larger and the following appears greater.

Get our free mobile app

(Photo: Sarah Muueller, WJON) (Photo: Sarah Muueller, WJON) loading...

St. Cloud Tech Activities Director Eric Ruska confirmed Tech will have a team in 2025. Keenan says Tech had a team participate this past season during the transition year. Sartell-St. Stephen Activities Director Bruce Thompson indicated they will not have a varsity team in 2025 but will offer a club team run through community education...if there is enough participation. Keenan states he hasn't received any interest from students at Cathedral but didn't rule out a co-op with another school if that changes. He says co-ops can be set up as late as 30 days prior to the start of the season.

Keenan says he's talked with leaders at Apollo, Sauk Rapids-Rice, Sartell-St. Stephen and ROCORI High Schools. They indicates if there has been interest, it hasn't been overwhelming interest. Keenan says boys volleyball is a very ethnic sport in the Twin Cities which is creating an opportunity for groups of people who weren't finding what they wanted in other opportunities, which is good. He says in the state California boys high school volleyball is one of the most popular sports offered.

Keenan and I talked about safety in high school sports and media policies. If you'd like to listen to our conversation, it is available below.