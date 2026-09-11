Fatal Crash Claims Life On Highway 23 Near Sauk Rapids

Fatal Crash Claims Life On Highway 23 Near Sauk Rapids

Lee Voss - WJON

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- A Rice man died in a crash in Benton County.

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The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 8:15 p.m. on Thursday on Highway 23 near Sauk Rapids.  A 2007 Jeep Commander was westbound when the vehicle exited the roadway and collided with a tree and power box.

Authorities have not released the name of the 30-year-old man from Rice.

The State Patrol was assisted by the Benton County Sheriff's Office, Sauk Rapids Fire, and Mayo Ambulance.

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