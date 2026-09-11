SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- Sauk Rapids-Rice High School has announced a change in the start time for Friday's football game.

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Due to the forecasted strong storms for Friday evening, the varsity football game between the Storm and Elk River will now kick off at 5:00 p.m., instead of 7:00 p.m.

The gates at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School Stadium will open at 3:30 p.m.

The district says the safety of student-athletes, fans, and staff remains the top priority, and they appreciate the community's flexibility as the schedule is adjusted.