UNDATED (WJON News) -- Strong to severe thunderstorms are possible Friday evening ahead of a cold frontal passage.

National Weather Service National Weather Service

The greatest coverage of strong storms is forecast north of the blue-dashed line. Large hail, damaging winds, and a tornado or two are possible.

Keep an eye on the sky Friday evening!

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Strong southerly winds will gust between 30-40 mph Friday afternoon. The strongest wind speeds are forecast across western Minnesota. The winds will support a very warm afternoon with highs in the mid 80s.

We'll get a taste of Fall early next week with widespread rain and temperatures falling into the 60s!

St. Cloud has officially received 1.46 inches of rain so far this month, which is 0.33 inches above normal.

This week's update from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows 94 percent of the state is abnormally dry, 71 percent is in a moderate drought, 46 percent is in a severe drought, and four percent is in an extreme drought.