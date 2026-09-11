ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- After starting the season with two tournaments on the road, the St. Cloud State University volleyball team has both its home opener and conference opening matches this weekend at Halenbeck Hall.

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#8 SCSU at 6-2 will host Augustana at 6-2 Friday evening at 6:00. The opener is a White Out along with the 2025 NSIC Tournament Championship banner reveal. The team will also have a schedule poster giveaway.

Saturday, the Huskies will host #2 Wayne State at 6-1, starting at 2:00 p.m. Saturday's match is Youth Day and a Camper Reunion with post-match autographs.

Head Coach Chad Braegelman says tickets to watch the matches are still available.

We're super excited, and we appreciate all the support from the fans. We do have some season tickets available; it's only $60 for 11 home matches, and obviously you can get single-game tickets as well. We'd love to see all the fans in red and black supporting the Huskies.

SCSU volleyball has had a lot of success at Halenbeck Hall, going 72-10 in its last 82 home matches, dating back to 2018. Last season, the Huskies went 13-2 at home.

The sport is off to a popular start this season, with several attendance records already broken for matches at both the Division I and Division II levels.

The American Volleyball Coaches Association says that in addition to huge recent crowds at Wrigley Field and AT&T Stadium, volleyball attendance is booming so far in 2026. For seven consecutive days last week, at least one team broke its home attendance record.