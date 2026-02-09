RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Thousands of people will turn a chain of area lakes into a small town this weekend. The 5th Annual Catfish Fest attracts fishermen from all over Minnesota to the Horseshoe Chain of Lakes in Richmond for prizes and fun. The event is a fundraiser for the Richmond Fire Relief Association. Co-Organizer Tony Terway says the money raised is always needed:

"It's great to enhance our equipment that the fire field uses, technologies always improving, training, every small-town fire department can only improve by more enhanced training, and then lastly building camaraderie amongst the team."

He says these types of fundraisers only enhance small-town fire departments.

Around 6,000 to 7,000 people will attend the festival.

In addition to the over 50 fishing prizes, there is a kids' coloring contest, a big top tent with entertainment, food, and beverages. Terway says they have worked hard to make the tournament fun for the whole family:

"Nothing's better than when you see the grandparents, the parents, and even grandkids coming out. It's truly a family event, spending the time together, kids' contest for coloring as well. Anything we can do to make it a full family event, and what's better than when all your brothers and your sisters, and your parents are hanging out on the weekend on the ice, and maybe lucky enough to catch the big one in the tournament as well."

Terway says the true anglers will spend the night in their wheelhouse on the lake, but others will rent cabins and stay in area hotels. Catfish Fest takes place on Friday and Saturday and costs $23.18 to take part.

