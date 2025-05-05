Richmond EDA Offering Grants To Help Businesses Spruce Up
RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Commercial businesses in Richmond can get some help with sprucing up their building. The Richmond Economic Development Authority (EDA) has launched the Rainbow Painting Program. The program is offering up to $2,000 for paint, stain, and painting supplies per building.
The commercial building must be within the Richmond city limits, and top priority is for street-side exteriors. Applicants must present a current bid to the EDA board for approval, must own the property, and new construction is not eligible.
The EDA will need to do a verification before reimbursement is paid, and the work must be done between now and October 1st. The Rainbow Painting Program is designed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of buildings in the community and encourage property maintenance.
