RICHMOND (WJON News) -- Crafters and families will soon have a new place to gather and relax. The Ivy Rose Retreat Center in Richmond will open next month. The center is in a historic church rectory built in 1898.

Owner Holly Roush says Ivy Rose will offer a lot of space:

"There will be eight bedrooms, and three and a half bathrooms, and a lot of gathering spaces, so primarily when I get quilters or scrapbookers, they need a lot of space, so there'll be three work areas for them to work on their crafts, socialize, relax, and hopefully create."

Roush says it is not a bed and breakfast, but there is a full kitchen, so people can bring their own food or have meals catered in from Richmond restaurants.

The Retreat Center Is Perfect for All Types of Gatherings

She says it will be great for all types of get-togethers:

"It is primarily going to be used for quilters, scrapbookers, anyone who does crafts, primarily it's women, but men are also welcome. It can also be used for families, reunions, as well as for a wedding venue."

Roush says weddings will be extremely convenient since there is a church right next door to the center.

Ivy Rose is only about 50 yards away from Roush's Simply Sisters' Retreat Center, which is in an old convent built in 1908. Roush says the two centers offer incredible character and craftsmanship, and she has people come from all over the state to stay.

