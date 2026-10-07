The St. Cloud Record Show is taking place Saturday, October 10 from noon-4pm at Bad Habit Brewing in St. Joseph with free admission. The organizer of the event, Tim Schloe from Twin Cities Record show joined me on WJON to discuss.

Albums and CDs Have Become Collector Items

Schloe started collecting records in the 1980s while in college and has been involved in record events for 23 years. He says records continue to be popular and CDs have made a resurgence especially with Gen-Z. Schloe believes more and more people want to own a physical copy of music as opposed to being dependent on digital music services who can remove songs.

What the Event Features

The St. Cloud Record Show will feature six vendors offering a variety of record albums, 45 RPM records, CDs and music memorabilia. The types of music for sale will include classic rock, hard rock, heavy metal, 60s-80s rock, alternative rock and much more.

Most Popular Types of Music

Schloe says 8-tracks and cassettes haven't gained the popularity of music collectors quite as much as vinyl records and CDs. He says classic rock albums are the most popular among collectors with Pink Floyd, Fleetwood Mac and Led Zeppelin as the most sought after bands.

Buy or Sell

If individuals have records or CDs you’d like to sell, please call 651-373-0065, email Tim at twincitiesrecordshow@gmail.com or bring them to the show and ask for Tim

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Tim Schloe, click below.