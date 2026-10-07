WAITE PARK (WJON News) -- If you make a food product here in Minnesota, you have a chance to get it on a grocery store shelf.

Get our free mobile app

Fresh Thyme Market is bringing its Pitch Thyme program to Minnesota and inviting local brands to pitch their products to be featured and sold on local Fresh Thyme shelves.

Short-listed brands will present their products, live and in person, for the chance to earn shelf space on Fresh Thyme, Waite Park, shelves.

Brands should apply to participate in Pitch Thyme if they have a packaged grocery product that is ready for retail consideration. Health and beauty products, vitamins, and supplements are not eligible to participate.

The Minnesota Pitch Thyme event will take place on Friday, November 6th from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Waite Park location.

Brands interested in participating must submit a Pitch Thyme interest form by Friday, October 16th. Participants selected to participate in the event will be contacted by Fresh Thyme by October 23rd.