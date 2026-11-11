ABERDEEN, SOUTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State Volleyball team won its opening-round match in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.

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The Huskies beat Northern State 3-0 on the road on Tuesday night.

St. Cloud State has advanced to its seventh straight conference tournament semifinal and has improved to 17-2 all-time in NSIC Tournament matches.

Junior opposite hitter Carlie Willis led SCSU with a match-high 15 kills. Senior outside hitter Abby Wachel tallied 12 kills.

St. Cloud State improves to 22-8 overall this season.

The #14-ranked team in the nation now faces #2 Wayne State on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Wayne is 29-2 this season and is the #1 seed in the conference tournament.

The other semifinal match has #10-ranked Concordia-St. Paul facing #23 University of Minnesota-Duluth at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Bears are the #2 seed in the conference tournament, and the Bulldogs are the #6 seed.