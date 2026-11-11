Huskies Volleyball Rolls Into Another Conference Semifinal

Huskies Volleyball Rolls Into Another Conference Semifinal

scsu volleyball

ABERDEEN, SOUTH DAKOTA (WJON News) -- The St. Cloud State Volleyball team won its opening-round match in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Tournament.

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The Huskies beat Northern State 3-0 on the road on Tuesday night.

St. Cloud State has advanced to its seventh straight conference tournament semifinal and has improved to 17-2 all-time in NSIC Tournament matches.

Junior opposite hitter Carlie Willis led SCSU with a match-high 15 kills. Senior outside hitter Abby Wachel tallied 12 kills.

St. Cloud State improves to 22-8 overall this season.

The #14-ranked team in the nation now faces #2 Wayne State on Friday at 5:00 p.m. Wayne is 29-2 this season and is the #1 seed in the conference tournament.

The other semifinal match has #10-ranked Concordia-St. Paul facing #23 University of Minnesota-Duluth at 7:30 p.m. The Golden Bears are the #2 seed in the conference tournament, and the Bulldogs are the #6 seed.

Top 13 Cities in Minnesota With the Most License Plate Reader Cameras

License plate readers (LPRs) are cameras that automatically capture license plate numbers and can flag vehicles for law enforcement purposes.

This list covers all cities in Minnesota which have 15 or more LPRs in use. Minnesota law requires agencies that use them to report to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA), which publishes the information, including location when disclosed. The data following is directly from the BCA as of October 2026, and does not include cameras mounted on patrol vehicles.

Gallery Credit: Jaime Skelton

Categories: From the WJON Newsroom, Newsletter, Sports, St. Cloud News

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