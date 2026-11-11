MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- Both drivers were hurt in a two-vehicle crash in Wright County.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened on Tuesday just before 7:00 p.m. on Highway 25 near Monticello.

One vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 25 while a second vehicle was going northbound on Highway 25. They collided near County Road 131.

Twenty-five-year-old Ariella Olson of Menomonie, Wisconsin, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. A 17-year-old girl was taken to Mercy Hospital. Her name and the severity of her injuries were not listed by the State Patrol.

Troopers were assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Monticello Fire Department, Allina EMS, and LifeLink III helicopter.